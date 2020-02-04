Milan Jewish family donates NIS 1m. to treat Gaza border children trauma

The Jewish Agency for Israel (JAFI) will deliver a NIS 1,000,000 donation to the Sha’ar Hanegev Resilience Center to assist more than 200 children being treated for trauma and PTSD caused by the mortars and rockets fired from the Gaza Strip. The donation was raised by Keren Hayesod from a Jewish family from Milan, Italy, which asked to remain anonymous.More than 200 families with children being treated at the Sha’ar Hanegev Resilience Center will receive an assistance package of about NIS 4,000 each. These funds, distributed through JAFI’s Fund for Victims of Terror, will help the families access additional treatments such as art therapy, music therapy and animal therapy. The Victims of Terror operates thanks to donations from Jewish Federations of North America, Keren Hayesod and other organizations. “The children of the Gaza border are growing up in an intolerable reality that has serious consequences on their mental health,” JAFI Chairman Isaac Herzog said. “The grants from the Fund for Victims of Terror are meant not only to improve their resiliency, but also to show them and their families that they are not alone. There are people thinking of them, both in Israel and in Jewish communities all over the world.”Keren Hayesod chairman Sam Grundwerg said: “For a century, our supporters all over the world have been contributing to Israeli society and its welfare. It is beautiful to see the Jewish people’s continued expression of Kol Yisrael arvim zeh l’zeh – that we are all responsible for one another, both during peacetime and in emergency situations.”