Milan soccer fans salute Mussolini a day before Liberation Day

Soccer Football - Serie A - AC Milan v Lazio - San Siro, Milan, Italy - April 13, 2019 General view outside the stadium before the match .
(photo credit: DANIELE MASCOLO / REUTERS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Italian supporters of the team SS Lazio were filmed in Milan on Wednesday performing fascist salutes and hanging banners honoring fascist leader Benito Mussolini, the World Jewish Congress reported.
“It is incomprehensible that in the 21st century there are still those who seek to glorify a fascist regime," said WJC CEO Robert Singer, noting that the Italian fascists "supported the Nazis in their perpetration of the Holocaust and other crimes against humanity.”
The soccer fans glorified Italian fascism on April 24, a day before Italian Liberation Day from Nazi occupation.
The Italian fascist regime was an ally of Nazi Germany. Italian citizens fully participated in the destruction of the Jewish community of the country after the fall of Mussolini in 1943 and the end of the Second World War. Roughly 8,000 Italian-Jews were murdered during the Holocaust.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>