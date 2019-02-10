Minister Deri: We will support Netanyahu until the law says otherwise

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Interior Minister Aryeh Deri praised Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as an excellent partner, pledging Shas's support to the prime minister during Shas's party conference in Bat Yam on Sunday.



"We will support Netanyahu until the law says otherwise," Deri said.

Members of the conservative religious party, long oriented with the Mizrahi identity, seek to set its course ahead of the upcoming April elections.

Saying that there was a time the Prime Minister of Israel sought his advice on politics, Deri said that "the student outdid the teacher."

"Many people think Shas is on the way out," he said, "we are the only ones who did not change course or turn to a different direction in 30 years, yet in every elections we have to apologize or prove that we delivered on our promise."

Ahead of the convention, Deri posted an election video on social media depicting the first ad campaign of the party, held under the slogan of "Every Spharadi votes Shas!" alongside pictures of the late Rabbi Ovadia Yosef, who was the spiritual figurehead of the movement.



Deri said that the election committee turned down his request to print the image of the late Yosef, who is seen by many religious Jews as a rare religious scholar, on his party's ballot.

The themes the party focuses on, the video claims, are Jewish education and caring for the periphery.

ש״ס תפתח ביום ראשון הקרוב את מערכת הבחירות לכנסת בבת ים. תצפו בסרטון, הוא נפתח בג׳ינגל הבחירות הראשון של ש״ס לפני למעלה מ-30 שנה, ומציג את המהפכה האדירה שחוללנו בקרב בני עדות המזרח. 30 שנות עשיה, מסורת ומהפכה חברתית. אנחנו ממשיכים קדימה בכל העוצמה! pic.twitter.com/quYoScg2L5 — אריה מכלוף דרעי (@ariyederi) February 7, 2019

"We lead a great revolution among Jewish Mizrahi people," Deri wrote, "and we continue with full force ahead!"

