Minister Shaked: The Right should consider uniting, if Left does

Ayelet Shaked at a weekly cabinet meeting, November 18, 2018.
(photo credit: EMIL SALMAN/POOL)
Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked called media attention given to former IDF Chief Benny Gantz 'festi-Gantz' and said she doesn't like 'play-dough parties.'
Former IDF Chief Benny Gantz is a Leftist, Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked said during a Channel 12 interview on Thursday , "those around him are also of the Left," she said.
When asked if the Right should unite Shaked said that the right "should consider it if the Left forms a massive joint party."
Calling the media attention Gantz is receiving "a festi-Gantz", she said that being a politician "is a profession" and that she "doesn't like the play-dough parties that you don't know what their ideology is about."
The only politician who can be a national leader after the age of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is over is Education Minister Naftali Bennett, Shaked said during an interview on Channel 12 on Thursday.
"After the next [April] elections," she said, "the next Prime Minister will be Netanyahu and we want to work alongside him."
