Minister in hot water over Drake 'Keke' video challenge

Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon got in trouble on Monday after he tried to take part in a viral video challenge.



On Monday afternoon, Kahlon uploaded a video to his Facebook page of him ostensibly doing the "Keke challenge" - dancing along to the newest Drake hit "In My Feelings." Those who take part in the trend are meant to hop out of a moving car and dance alongside it before hopping back in.





כחלון ניסה להיות מגניב אבל הצליח לעצבן את הרשות הלאומית לבטיחות בדרכים:

״פנינו לאנשיו של שר האוצר משה כחלון וביקשנו להוריד באופן מיידי את הסרטון מכל הפלטפורמות בהן הוא עלה״ @NewsChannelIL pic.twitter.com/oUFkq3h1xa — Omri Barak (@OmriBarak) July 30, 2018

In Kahlon's video, the minister is seen already outside of the car, merely walking alongside it as the music plays. Then, he says "enough of this nonsense, we have a lot of work to do" and gets back inside.But the minister faced almost immediate backlash for taking part in the potentially dangerous stunt.The trend began about a month ago, after the Jewish Canadian rapper's new song was released. An internet comedian posted a dancing video online, and hundreds of others have followed, including many celebrities.But the National Road Safety Authority wasn't laughing. The authority quickly reached out to Kahlon and requested he remove the video. At first, Kahlon - or an aide - merely added a disclaimer to the clip, writing "filmed in a safe place, don't take any chances." But about an hour later the video was pulled entirely.Racheli Tevet-Wizel, CEO of the National Road Safety Authority, said that "in the past two weeks we have seen many videos in the challenge," she wrote on the authority's Facebook page on Monday. "Some of them end badly. I call on those with public influence... to serve as an example for youth, and denounce this trend and not encourage it in any way."Or Yarok, the road safety NGO, also denounced Kahlon's video, writing on Facebook: "from you we expected a better personal example and safer conduct."Despite many warnings from authorities, the trend has caught on globally.According to Arab News, Egyptian leader Abdel Fattah el-Sisi joked this week that youth taking part in the challenge would help raise fuel costs. But the news site said the Egyptian Interior Ministry has warned that performing the challenge on public roads is illegal and could result in a jail sentence.Last week, Rabbi Yaakov Nachimovsky, the Chabad emissary to Crete, uploaded his own version of the #keke challenge to his wife's Instagram page, complete with a bekishe and black hat. The video - in which Nachimovsky hops out of the car before it starts moving - has been viewed close to 40,000 times online.