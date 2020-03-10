The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Ministry of Agriculture presents solution to butter crisis

The Ministry of Agriculture's decision was made as a result of significant increases in butter imported from different countries.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 10, 2020 03:21
A statue of a cow painted in the colours of dairy firm Tnuva's logo stands outside the company's logistic centre in the southern town of Kiryat Malachi, Israel (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
A statue of a cow painted in the colours of dairy firm Tnuva's logo stands outside the company's logistic centre in the southern town of Kiryat Malachi, Israel
(photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
The Israeli Ministry of Agriculture announced a solution Monday to the ongoing butter crisis afflicting the country, forcing business owners that import butter from abroad to sell their products at controlled prices. The decision will come into effect on April 30, according to Mako
The crisis was caused when Israel's largest agricultural cooperative, Tara, decided to cease production of butter, which, combined with the inability of the second largest producer, Tnuva, to meet market demands, led to shortages and a subsequent rise in prices.
In some cases, a 100 gram package that typically sells for NIS 3 more than doubled to NIS 10.  
The Ministry of Agriculture's decision was made as a result of significant increases in butter imported from different countries. The new plan may also mean that business owners who choose to import butter may have to sell it at the controlled price, set at NIS 3.94 per 100 grams. 


Tags Israel crisis butter
