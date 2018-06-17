Ministry of Defense reveals final model of the Eitan APC

Israel’s Defense Ministry has revealed the final version of the Eitan, the IDF’s first wheeled armored personnel carrier, which is set to enter operational use for infantry battalions this coming year.



Based on lessons learned from fighting Hamas in Gaza during Operation Protective Edge in 2014, the Eitan, which is intended to give troops better security as well as greater speed and mobility, is part of the IDF’s drive to modernize its armored vehicles.





"After a long process of experimentation and implementation of lessons, we are revealing the world's most advanced armored personnel carrier," said Brig.-Gen. (res) Guy Faglin, head of the Ministry of Defense’s Merkava and AFV Administration in a statement released Sunday.First revealed in 2016 the Eitan has undergone a comprehensive series of tests by the Ministry of Defense’s Merkava and AFV Administration in collaboration with the GOC Army Headquarters and the Nahal Brigade which will be the first to use the vehicle.In March the Ministerial Committee on Security Affairs approved the plan by the IDF to purchase hundreds of Eitan armored fighting vehicles, developed by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), IMI (Israel Military Industries) and Rafael.At eight meters long and three meters wide, the Eitan weighs 30-35 tons and is operated by three crew members: commander, gunner and driver- and can carry 9 fighters in an air conditioned environment.As the first wheeled APC in the IDF, the Eitan will will not need to be moved on heavy transporters like the Namer and other APCs in use by the military, and will be more maneuverable in urban areas such as the Gaza Strip.Equipped with a 750 horsepower engine, the Eitan will be able to reach speeds of up to 90 kilometers an hour on roads in urban areas while still able to maneuver offroad with independent suspension and an off-the-shelf drivetrain. According to a statement released by the Ministry of Defense, a different engine will be placed on the final model of the Eitan to test as an alternative for operational and maintenance needs.The body of the APC has also been improved to maximize crew protection and survivability as well as the suspension system. In addition, improvements were made to the steering, as well as to electric and control systems and others, the statement read.The vehicle also comes equipped with a peripheral observation system, a high resolution touch-screen systems offering a 360-degree view of the battlefield and a variety of advanced weapons systems which can intercept threats such as missiles and rocket-propelled grenades- weapons which proved deadly for older vehicles.During Operation Protective Edge seven IDF soldiers, including missing soldier Oron Shaul, were killed after Hamas terrorists fired a missile at an M-113 APC.Following the incident, 30 reservists notified their commanders that they would refuse to enter Gaza in the M-113 which was designed by the US Army in 1960s and first used during the Vietnam War.Equipped with advanced defense systems such as the Trophy active protection system and hi-tech armor designed to protect against RPGs and anti-tank missiles, the Eitan is also equipped with an FN MAG, .50 caliber heavy machine gun and a 30mm cannon with a range of 2,500 meters and a missile launcher that can be operated without the crews leaving the vehicle and exposing themselves to the enemy.