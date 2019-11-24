The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Miri Regev: Netanyahu would win primaries for Likud head

"This is not a time for Likud primaries. Some type of loyalty needs to shown within the party," Miri Regev claimed.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
NOVEMBER 24, 2019 08:22
Miri Regev talks about cultural loyalty bill at press conference. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Miri Regev talks about cultural loyalty bill at press conference.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Culture and Sports Minister Miri Regev expressed her support for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday while speaking on the Army Radio.
"This is not a time for Likud primaries. Some type of loyalty needs to shown within the party," Regev hinted at Gideon Sa'ar who claimed that he would run against Netanyahu for leader of his party. Regev added that "Netanyahu would win."
Responding to Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit's decision to indict Netanyahu for bribery, fraud and breach of trust, Regev claimed that "There is an attempt here for a coup, the attorney-general cannot assassinate the Israeli democracy.
"If he is charged with bribery, what about the relations between the prosecution's office and the media? What about the relations of the IDF with the media? Netanyahu spoke from his heart when he said that he respects the law authorities."
Netanyahu's spokesman also responded on Saturday to Sa'ar's challenge for the position of Likud head, claiming that "It’s unfortunate to see that while the Prime Minister Netanyahu protects Israel’s security on all fronts and acts to keep the Likud in power, Gideon Sa’ar, as usual, shows zero loyalty and maximum subversion.”


