Miriam Adelson: 'Sara Netanyahu requested gifts from us'

Sara Netanyahu in court in the Prepared Food Affair on June 16th, 2019. (photo credit: EMIL SALMAN/POOL)

"Sara Netanyahu requested gifts from us" said Miriam Adelson, publisher of the newspaper Israel Hayom and wife of Tycoon Sheldon Adelson, in her police testimony, parts of which were aired during Friday evening news on Channel 12.





Adelson said that Sara "once showed me a necklace. Then told me 'Arnon bought me this from 'Tiffanis'', or something like that. She implied that she was happy when…"

Investigator: "How did she imply it?"

Adelson: "You're a billionaire and somebody shows you a watch and says, look at this Rolex watch, someone got it for me, doesn't that imply you also want one?

I said I have a casino license and that I can't do these kinds of things."

Investigator: "What do you mean by 'I have a casino license and that I can't do these kinds of things'?"

Adelson: "Sheldon and I have a casino license, which means you can't do anything shady.

I can't because...she's a public figure and I can't give her [anything]"

I told her I have a casino license; [so]I can’t do anything that's illegal.

For example, I can't have any official guests, from China for example.

I can't have a dinner guest who's from the Chinese parliament or anything, I just can't".

From the rest of the testimony it's made clear that this request for an expensive piece of jewelry was not the only request that was made by the PM's wife.

"She asked for a purse", Adelson said. "Something beautiful, I didn't buy it. I told her Again: Sara, dear, we have a casino license, I can't do these things."

