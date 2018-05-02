The tiara has exchanged hands once again, as the 2018 Miss Israel - Nikol Reznikov - was crowned on Tuesday night.



Reznikov, an 18-year-old high school student from Afula, won the top prize in the competition, which was hosted by Ynet and La'isha magazine. The young woman said in her official biography that she is taking part in the competition in order to use the media attention to help the weaker parts of Israeli society: "To be a queen gives you a lot of media power," she said, "and I want to do good with this power."





A post shared by Miss Israel 2018 (@nikol_reznikov) on Apr 16, 2018 at 1:36am PDT

A post shared by Miss Israel 2018 (@nikol_reznikov) on Mar 30, 2018 at 6:41am PDT

In an interview with Keshet the morning after her win, Reznikov said she was eager to see what the coming year would bring."I never expected or imagined or believed" that this would happen, she said in the interview. "It's incredibly exciting."The interviewers then asked her about the woman many have been comparing her to: former Miss Israel winner and international superstar Gal Gadot."People have always told me I look like her," said Reznikov, "It's super flattering."Gadot won the title in 2004, when she, too, was just 18 years old.Reznikov will represent Israel at the Miss Universe pageant which will be held later this year in a location still to be determined.