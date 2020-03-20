The Health Ministry has gave approval Friday morning, to the Israeli company Nova Med for manufacturing the missing component in the 100,000 coronavirus test kits that the Mossad brought to Israel from abroad on Wednesday night.

Novah Med, located in Jerusalem is expected to produce up to 5,000 swab tests from the coming Sunday.

Specifically, the tests were missing a patented liquid into which the testing sticks need to be dipped before a screening can be administered, a Magen David Adom spokesperson told The Jerusalem Post. Without it, the test cannot be done.

Earlier this week Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that he would use "his connections around the world now” to try to obtain this liquid as early as Friday, according to a Magen David Adom spokesperson.