Mobileye appeals for social leadership during the Corona Crisis

Being that Mobileye is an integral part of the Israeli economy, and as part of the company's belief that Israeli high-tech is a unifying force, enabling a broad common denominator that transcends race, sector and religion, the company has announced ‘Mobileye for the community,’ whose purpose is to help finance activities that promote the stabilization of the economy and help maintain the resilience of the Israeli public. Organizations and associations whose activities are focused on supporting the Israeli economy or the Israeli public will be able to apply for grants until March 31, 2020.

According to Mobileye representatives, “The Israeli economy is entering a difficult period in which solidarity and mutual assistance from anyone that can help is a necessity. Through the establishment of this fund, Mobileye has undertaken to provide assistance and strengthen the economy and the public during this difficult time.”

Following the Corona crisis and the state of emergency that Israeli society and the economy has entered, on Monday Mobileye announced a call for financial assistance to organizations and nonprofits that are in need of financial assistance to help them continue their activities in support of the Israeli economy and to strengthen and maintain the Israeli public's resilience. The company will provide a sum of NIS 10 million to non-profit social organizations whose activities are focused on supporting the economy and the Israeli public.