More than half of Israelis think Netanyahu must resign

More than half of the population thinks Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu must step down after being indicted, a poll revealed.Fifty-six percent said the charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust were too much for Netanyahu to continue as head of government, while 35% said he need not step down and 9% said they didn’t know, according to the Channel 13 survey, published on Friday evening.If the elections were to be held today, Blue and White would be the largest party with 36 seats – only two more than its result in the previous election – the Likud would receive 33 seats, one more seat than its previous outcome; and Yisrael Beytenu would get eight seats, which is no change from the September vote.The blocs would also remain more or less the same: the leftist bloc would get 57 seats, and the Right would have 55.The survey was done among 749 respondents, of whom 601 were from the Jewish sector and 148 were from the non-Jewish sector.