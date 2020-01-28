Moscow governor signs Naama Issachar's pardon

Governor of Moscow Andrey Yuryevich Vorobyov signed Naama Issachar's pardon request on Tuesday morning. The document was forwarded to Russian President Putin.Issachar’s pardon plea was approved by the Moscow Region Pardon Commission on Monday and forwarded to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the TASS Russian News Agency reported, raising hopes of the return of the 26-year-old yoga teacher to Israel. The American-Israeli citizen was arrested last April at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo International Airport and eventually sentenced in a Russian court to seven and a half years in jail on charges of drug smuggling.It is widely believed in Israel that Issachar is a diplomatic hostage, arrested by Russia to pressure Israel to make concessions with regard to contentious issues between the two countriesRussia has said Putin would consider a request to release her after she had formally submitted a plea to be pardoned. She did so on Sunday, and her case was considered by the pardon board on Monday.