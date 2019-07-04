Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Mossad chief purchased $500 worth of cigars for Netanyahu, witness claims

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
July 4, 2019 20:34
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (photo credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)

 
Mossad Chief Yossi Cohen allegedly bought Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cigars at the sum of $500, a new testimony by key witness Hadas Klein suggests, Channel 12 reported on Thursday.

Klein claimed that Cohen told her Netanyahu never paid him back for the cigars.

The office of the Prime Minister called the accusation “false and delusional,” Cohen himself denied ever giving gifts to the Prime Minster. 

Cohiba Siglo V cigars are the brand most enjoyed by Netanyahu and he allegedly spent 3,240 hours smoking them in 9 years, Jerusalem Post reporter Seth Frantzman wrote in 2018.

Netanyahu and his family are alleged to have received gifts of a total value of NIS 1 million, which included cigars, champagne and jewelry. According to reports on Israeli TV in January, the gifts included Cohiba Siglo V cigars and Dom Pérignon.  

