54% of haredim would support gay marriage, partnership

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

A new survey conducted by the Hiddush Association and published on Thursday found that 78% of the Israelis support gay marriage or same sex relationships.



The survey was conducted over the phone, with 500 Israelis being questioned to represent the Israeli public with an error margin of 4.5%±.

The highlight question of the survey: "In your opinion, should couples of the same sex be allowed to marry or register as partners in Israel? (Registration as partners is not marriage but confers rights and obligations similar to marriage)."Among the participants, 78% answered in favor of gay marriage or same sex relationships (55% and, 23% respectively), while only 22% objected to the idea of gay relations and/or marriage.When the numbers are broken down by level of religiosity, 93% of secular people and 54% of haredim (ultra-Orthodox) supported gay marriage or partnership. Among olim from the former Soviet Union, 88% support gay marriage or partnership, as do 72% of Likud voters, 90% of Yisrael Beytenu voters and 87% of Kulanu voters.Another question asked in the survey was: "Assuming that same-sex marriages or partnerships are instituted in Israel, do you think that such couples should enjoy all the rights of a married couple consisting of a man and a woman?"Some 73% of participants were in favor of granting full (62%) or most (11%) rights to same-sex couples, 8% believed partial rights should be granted, while 19% were not in favor of granting same-sex couples any rights."The Jewish public has once again made it clear that in matters of religion and state, it is liberal and supports the implementation of the values of the Declaration of Independence, which guarantees freedom of religion and equality," Hiddush CEO, Rabbi Uri Regev responded. "The results show that the public is not in favor of the days of stoning of couples of the same sex, but embraces and respects them."

Now is the time to join the news event of the year - The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference!

For more information and to sign up, click here>>



