Mother loses daughter in car accident, faces anti-Arab hatred online

Police briefing at the National Headquarters of the Israel Police.
(photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)
Ida Kremer, a 22-year-old woman, was killed in a traffic accident on Friday when the car she was in attempted to flee from the police in northern Israel.
Now, her mother faces hate online over her late daughter’s social relations with Arab-Israelis from Kfar Manda, Ynet reported.
Her mother, Tamar, faces online comments that argue that “a Jewish woman who has social relations with Arabs deserves to die” and “daughters of the nation of Israel must learn that a little money and swagger isn’t worth to have your life taken like that.”
The driver of the car and another man who was in it fled the scene and the police placed the investigation under gag order.
Tamar asked why the two men did not attempt to help her daughter and claimed that had they done so she might have still been among the living.
The owner of the car is a resident of Kafr Manda who claims his car was stolen.
The Kremer family resides in Kiryat Bialik and came to Israel from Kiev when Ida was a young child. Tamar said that she raised her daughter to look at people as people, and not based on their race or religion.
