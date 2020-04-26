The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
"Mount Herzl Model": 24 Hours in Honor of Fallen IDF Soldiers

A special textbook and Hebrew and English website allows every Jew to register, and their place of study will be "lit up" on the map on the site.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 26, 2020 13:57
Mount Herzl Miltary Cemetary (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Mount Herzl Miltary Cemetary
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Every year, on Remembrance Day, two IDF soldiers stand by the Israeli flag on Mount Herzl in Jerusalem around the clock. A special national project of the World Organization of Synagogues has decided to simulate this model for joint national study to commemorate the souls of the IDF soldiers for 24 hours. The project "Mishna for the Ascent of the Souls" will operate in Israel and around the world, whereby a special textbook and Hebrew and English website was produced in which every Jew can register and their place of study will be "lit up" on the map on the site.
The venture is global, with the texts and website also being in English, and Jewish communities throughout the world are taking part in the venture. At the same time, one can also register on the site for personal study without any specific time commitment or position. This year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the study will take place in homes - each person with their immediate family, and the site will show a map of Israel and the world with all the places where people are studying in honor of the fallen soldiers. The idea was started by Lt.-Col. Uri Shlomai z"l and he worked in a number of individual places. This year, as mentioned, the World Organization of Synagogues decided to turn it into a global venture - which in addition to the study taking place worldwide - in Israel there will be at least 100 "positions" around the clock.
World Organization of Synagogues Chairman David Ben Naeh said, "We see the utmost importance in connecting all the world's Jews to the memory of IDF soldiers. Studying the Torah around the clock on Remembrance Day symbolizes most of all the relationship and deep connection of every Jew for those who gave their lives for the people and the land. "
The project can be found online at http://en.mishnaforneshama.co.il/
 


Tags IDF remembrance day Yom hazikaron
