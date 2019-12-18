if(window.innerWidth>=1024) { googletag.defineSlot('/6943/JPost_2017/Desktop/All_Regular_Ad_Units/Article_300x600_Sidebar_1', [[300, 600], [300, 300], [160, 600], [300, 250], [120, 600]], 'div-gpt-ad-1478795987940-2').addService(googletag.pubads()); }
NGO asks High Court to block Ohana new state attorney appointment

The constitutional crisis between the Attorney General and the Justice Minister is heating up.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
DECEMBER 18, 2019 09:31
Israel justice minister, Amir Ohana attends a special cabinet meeting in the Golan Heights (photo credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)
Israel justice minister, Amir Ohana attends a special cabinet meeting in the Golan Heights
(photo credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)
The Movement for the Quality of Government in Israel filed a petition on Wednesday morning with the High Court of Justice to block Acting Justice Minister Amir Ohana from replacing state attorney Shai Nitzan with a new appointee opposed by Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit.
Intensifying the drama, the NGO announced the petition at 8:32 a.m., with new acting state attorney designate Orli Ben-Ari-Ginzberg set to be sworn in at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday.
In a dizzying Tuesday, Ohana announced the appointment Tuesday morning, Mandelblit publicly vetoed the appointment Tuesday afternoon, and Ohana had announced by Tuesday night that he would ignore the veto and scheduled an inauguration ceremony for Wednesday morning.
With Mandelblit opposing the appointment, the High Court may reject Ohana's decision to appoint Deputy Central District Attorney Ben-Ari-Ginzberg to become the country's chief prosecutor.
Questioned by The Jerusalem Post on Tuesday night about whether Mandelblit would try to block the ceremony, his spokesman said that he would attend the ceremony and not actively try to block it.
However, a spokesman for the NGO had all but confirmed that they would be shortly petitioning the High Court to intervene.
Earlier Tuesday, Mandelblit explained his opposition by essentially categorizing Ben-Ari-Ginzberg (who has the same last name as the higher ranked Liat Ben-Ari prosecuting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu) as a well-respected veteran, but who is still only a second-to-third level official who would not normally be considered for the top spot.
He said that normally, the top spot is filled by one of a few deputy state attorneys or one of the six district attorneys.
The attorney-general added that Ben-Ari-Ginzberg had even competed to become a district attorney three times, and failed to be selected each time.
There is speculation that Ohana picked her specifically due to this rejection, believing that she is angry with the top state prosecution echelon and would be more open to his entreaties on various issues.
In the meantime, Mandelblit said that Ohana should endorse his pick of Deputy State Attorney Shlomo Lemberger, viewed as Nitzan's top deputy and the current No. 2 prosecutor nation-wide.
In addition, the representative for public service appointments, Daniel Hershkovitz, has also told Ohana he cannot support a replacement for Nitzan unless Mandelblit is on-board.
Since Sunday, when Nitzan's term officially ended, there has been uncertainty about his replacement.
In a standard situation where the Knesset is in session and there is a permanent government, the attorney-general and Ohana would usually agree on a candidate picked by a highly structured legal committee designed to prevent politicization of the process.
However, since the government is still a transitional one, there can be no selection committee and no permanent replacement, only a temporary one.
On December 2, Ohana tried to take action regarding the situation, saying he would soon appoint one of five candidates he listed as the acting state attorney.
Notably absent was Deputy State Attorney Liat Ben-Ari, who it is believed is being black-balled by politicians due to her involvement in the prosecution of Netanyahu.
Already then, Mandelblit told Ohana that because the government was transitional, and because Ohana himself is only an acting justice minister, his right to decide on a different candidate from Lemberger was limited.
Following that initial public conflict between the sides, two of Ohana's candidates removed themselves from consideration.
Besides Lemberger, the other two potential candidates were Orli Ben-Ari-Ginzburg and Economic Crimes Division director Dan Eldad.
On December 5, both Mandelblit and Ohana again staked out negotiating positions over which of them would determine who would be the acting replacement for Nitzan.
One possible major consequence of the delay in appointing a replacement for Nitzan is that final decisions about Shas leader Arye Deri's case, UTJ leader Ya'acov Litzman's case, Case 3000 "the Submarine Affair" and other major cases could be delayed.



Tags Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit Amir Ohana
