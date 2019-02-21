NGO to launch campaign to thwart Israeli West Bank annexation

Jewish youth hold Israeli flags at the beginning of a rally march in the West Bank settlement of Itamar, near Nablus.. (photo credit: NIR ELIAS / REUTERS)

An NGO is set to launch a campaign to thwart Israeli plans to annex the West Bank that would be implemented by any new right wing government elected on April 9th.

"The extreme right,” the NGO Commanders for Israel’s Security said, “is preparing the ground for the annexation of millions of Palestinians.”

It added, “we are determined to lead a large-scale public campaign that will thwart this annexation plan.”

The NGO, is made up of some 300 retired IDF senior officer, including admirals, brigadier-generals and major-generals, who support a two-state resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

In advance of its campaign CIS published a poll, conducted on February 11-12 by Mina Zemach and Mano Geva, which showed that 47-60% of the Israeli public opposes annexation and another 28% supports a two-state solution at the pre-1967 lines.

Almost all Likud politicians running for Knesset as well as all those in the right-wing bloc including the New Right and Bayit Yehudi parties have spoken of the application of sovereignty to Judea and Samaria.

CIS has also published a video in which it warns that an annexation plan would mean that 2.6 million Palestinians in the West Bank would be given blue Israeli identity cards and the ability to live anywhere within the country, including in Tel Aviv and Haifa.

In the video Aryeh Felman, former division head and deputy director of the Shin Bet, warned that an annexation plan would mean one state.

"It would be the end of the Zionist vision and would lead to daily terror attacks,” he warned.

As part of its public campaign, which CIS has already begun, the group said it would “expose everything that is happening under the radar of the Israeli public, including the modes of action of the annexation lobby and the commitments given by ministers and Members of Knesset to support annexation legislation immediately after the April election.”

The US based Israel Policy Forum plans to join with CIS’s campaign, by launch a program called "Annexation Watch" to raise awareness in Washington and among US Jews of the annexation threat.

Neither CIS or the Israel Policy Forum, however, addressed the nuanced differences in the right-wing stance toward annexation.

Education Minister Naftali Bennett, for example only wants to annex Area C, in which it’s estimated that some 300,000 Palestinians live, so his plan would not offer citizenship to 2.6 million Palestinians.

The Nahala movement , which has called on all right-right-wing parties to support the application of sovereignty, doesn’t want to offer the Palestinians full Israeli citizenship.

