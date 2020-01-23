Naama Issachar from Russian prison: I believe Putin, I am hopeful

Naama Issachar, the American-Israeli woman held in Russian prison, was interviewed from her cell on Thursday, saying that she believes Russian President Vladimir Putin when he told her mother, Yaffa Issachar, that "Everything will be OK."Russia's Commissioner for Human Rights Tatyana Moskalkova visited Naama in prison to oversee her conditions in jail and claimed that Naama looks well, she said in an interview with Channel 12. Moskalkova watched with Naama and her three cellmates from prison Putin's meeting together with Yaffa Issachar."I was very excited to see my mother meeting such important people. I am still here but I believe what Putin said, if he says everything will be OK I believe everything will be OK," Naama said.Moskalkova told Channel 12 that "They have a TV in jail, and they watched Putin's meeting with Naama's mother. Her cellmates even said they cried a little. They were all surprised that the Russian president shows such level of compassion and humanity by meeting and supporting the mother of a simple woman.""[Putin's] words inspired Naama and put hope in her for a quick return to her country," Moskalkova said.Moskalkova claimed that her visit had nothing to do with the request to pardon Naama and that she herself does not have that authority.