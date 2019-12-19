The court appeal of Israeli-American Naama Issachar, imprisoned in Russia over drug trafficking charges, on her original seven and a half year imprisonment began on Thursday as the Russian court is set to decide whether Issachar's original sentence will be changed.Issachar's appeal was set to be discussed last week, but was eventually postponed by the Russian authorities. Issachar reportedly appeared in court behind a glass partition. She was not allowed to be present in court in the precious appeal hearing that was eventually postponed.In her appeal, Issachar claimed she did not know what she was doing, did not speak the language, and the letter in which she allegedly confessed of drug trafficking was forged by her former lawyers.She further claimed that a Russian police officer forced her to cross the border and therefore she cannot be charged with drug trafficking, "I did not know I was carrying drugs in my bag," she said.