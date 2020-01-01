Naama Issachar moved back to Moscow prison

Naama Issachar, the woman held in Russian prison after being convicted of drug trafficking, was moved back to Iksha Juvenile Correctional Facility where she was held until a hearing on her appeal two weeks ago.Israel's KAN News reported on Tuesday that Issachar had been moved to a different prison with worse conditions, was denied visits from her mother, was prohibited from receiving letters from her as well, and is currently in poor spirits.Issachar was traveling from India to Israel and had a layover in Moscow when Russian authorities discovered she had 9.5 grams of cannabis in her luggage.In Israel, Issachar is largely seen as a victim of Russian brutality. It is believed that her arrest was done to pressure Israel into releasing a Russian national, Alexei Burkov, who was arrested in Israel and extradited to the US. Burkov is suspected of credit card theft.