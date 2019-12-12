Naama Issachar's appeal delayed for a week by Russian authorities

The court appeal of Naama Issachar, imprisoned in Russia over drug trafficking charges, was postponed for a week by the Russian authorities on Thursday.She had requested to be present in the courtroom, rather than through video link, after she claimed not to have received any translation and therefore can’t understand what is going on. Naama, is in Moscow for the start of the court appeal. She is still hopeful that her daughter will be released from custody. Naama was arrested on the charge of possessing in her checked baggage a small amount of drugs; she received a seven-and-a-half-year prison sentence. The severe sentence for the felony, which usually amounts to nothing more than a fine, is speculated to be connected to the arrest of Russian hacker Alexei Borkov, who was imprisoned in Israel and recently extradited to the US. Yafa said on 103 FM radio Thursday morning she was optimistic that the outcome of the appeal was not already a foregone conclusion, holding on to the hope that her daughter would indeed be released.She cited the fact that the Israeli government was involved, hoping it would give the appeal more weight, and was told from Jerusalem that they are taking care of it. When talking about Putin, Yafa said that she knows he was informed of the matter by Foreign Minister Israel Katz and that it came up, though no response has been received from the Russian premier.Yafa Issachar, mother of imprisoned