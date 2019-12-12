The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Naama Issachar's appeal delayed for a week by Russian authorities

The appeal was delayed following her request to attend in person rather than through video.

By OMRI RON  
DECEMBER 12, 2019 13:57
Yaffa and Naama Issachar (photo credit: Courtesy)
Yaffa and Naama Issachar
(photo credit: Courtesy)
The court appeal of Naama Issachar, imprisoned in Russia over drug trafficking charges, was postponed for a week by the Russian authorities on Thursday.
She had requested to be present in the courtroom, rather than through video link, after she claimed not to have received any translation and therefore can’t understand what is going on.
Yafa Issachar, mother of imprisoned Naama, is in Moscow for the start of the court appeal. She is still hopeful that her daughter will be released from custody.
Naama was arrested on the charge of possessing in her checked baggage a small amount of drugs; she received a seven-and-a-half-year prison sentence. The severe sentence for the felony, which usually amounts to nothing more than a fine, is speculated to be connected to the arrest of Russian hacker Alexei Borkov, who was imprisoned in Israel and recently extradited to the US.
Yafa said on 103 FM radio Thursday morning she was optimistic that the outcome of the appeal was not already a foregone conclusion, holding on to the hope that her daughter would indeed be released.
She cited the fact that the Israeli government was involved, hoping it would give the appeal more weight, and was told from Jerusalem that they are taking care of it.
When talking about Putin, Yafa said that she knows he was informed of the matter by Foreign Minister Israel Katz and that it came up, though no response has been received from the Russian premier.


Tags Russia Vladimir Putin Naama Issachar
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Time for term limits By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Center Field: Needed: A think tank for the Zionist bookshelf By GIL TROY
Shmuley Boteach No Hold Barred: Even when Trump glorifies Israel he’s called an antisemite By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Douglas Bloomfield Washington Watch: Why do some cheer Trump’s Jewish tropes? By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Gershon Baskin Encountering Peace: Taking over the land By GERSHON BASKIN

Most Read

1 Israeli 'rubber band' solution could reduce plastic bottle volume by 80%
Ecoams Planet's plastic bottle recycling solution
2 Russian Su-35 jets scrambled to stop Israel over Syria - reports
A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
3 Erdogan bashes Israel, calls on Muslims to unite against the West
TURKISH PRESIDENT Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
4 Israeli student attacked at Paris metro for speaking Hebrew
The Israeli student who was attacked at the Paris metro
5 Trump and nuclear Iran: What has the president gotten right or wrong
US President Donald Trump announces his intention to withdraw from the JCPOA Iran nuclear agreement during a statement in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, US, May 8, 2018
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by