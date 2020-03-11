Naftali Bennett: Palestinian Territories to remain closed

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett announced Wednesday evening that the Palestinian Territories would remain close. The measures, said Bennett, are designed to prevent the spreading of COVID-19, while minimizing the impact of the outbreak on the market.





According to the statement, the border crossings with the Gaza Strip will remain shut until Saturday evening, March 14. In West Bank's case, only workers and traders under the age of 50 will be allowed to enter Israel.





The Palestinian city of Bethlehem will remain locked down, the defense minister's office said. The IDF will not allow Israeli citizens to enter the Palestinian Authority (PA) with the exception of "specific cases, subject to individual permits."



