Naftali Bennett meets with UN envoy Nikolay Mladenov

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett met on Wednesday with the UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Nickolay Mladenov. The meeting dealt with the security situation in Israel, with an emphasis on the northern border area and the Gaza Strip.Bennett emphasized to Mladenov that the State of Israel will not accept Iran consolidating its position in Syria and will continue to act firmly and vigorously to oppose such consolidation. In the context of the Gaza Strip, the two discussed the areas of cooperation to safeguard Israeli security, after several more rockets were fired into Israel from Gaza on Tuesday night.The meeting also comes after Bennett's office announced on Wednesday that the IDF and the defense establishment had been ordered to completely stop the release of terrorist bodies.