National Library Annual Book Report: 35% rise in Israeli book publication

There was a 35% rise in the publication of books in Israel compared to 2008, according to the National Library of Israel's Annual Book Report, Mako reported. The report was published for the upcoming National Book Week.

8,571 books were published in 2018, about 2,000 more than were published in 2008. 1,045 of the published books were children's books, 11 less than in 2017.

The report also showed that double the number of books relating to children with disabilities and special needs were published compared to the last decade.

Since 2010, 52 children's books relating to children with disabilities were published. In the last decade, only 26 books addressing the topic were published and in the 1950's only two books on the topic were published.

Albeit the fact that most questions can be easily and quickly answered on the internet, a steady rise was recorded in the number of reference books published in 2018, according to Mako.

Over 400 biographies were published in 2018, of which 48 books were about Holocaust survivors and were written by second or third generation family members. This is about 20% more biographies than were published in 2017, when 320 biographies were published.

Biographies about influential leaders globally and in Israel written for young children also saw a substantial rise in publication.

