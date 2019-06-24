Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel March Of The Living Travel Channel

National Women’s soccer team to play against Chelsea FC Women

Chelsa FC Women will take the field against the National Women’s soccer team in August 20 Petah Tikva Stadium.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
June 24, 2019 11:42
Karin Sendel Israeli soccer player. (photo credit: CHELSEA FC / IFA)

 
Chelsa FC Women will fly to Israel to play against the National Women’s soccer team in August 20 in the Petah Tikva Stadium, a press release on behalf of the team reported on Monday. 
 
The match will follow the FIFA Women’s World Cup in France, the British players aim to promote the sport and interest in soccer among girls. 
 
Chelsa Chariman Bruce Buck said that the owner of the team, Roman Abramovich, is “ passionate about supporting the team and promoting the sport.” He added that the team met Holocaust survivor Susan Pollack in April as part of the team’s commitment to combat antisemitism. 
 
FA General Secretary Rotem Kamer lauded the upcoming match and said it will help the team practice for the upcoming matches in Italy (August 29) and Denmark (September 3) and said the friendly game will also promote the values of tolerance through sport. 
     


