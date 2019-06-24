National Women’s soccer team to play against Chelsea FC Women

Karin Sendel Israeli soccer player.
(photo credit: CHELSEA FC / IFA)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Chelsa FC Women will fly to Israel to play against the National Women’s soccer team in August 20 in the Petah Tikva Stadium, a press release on behalf of the team reported on Monday.
The match will follow the FIFA Women’s World Cup in France, the British players aim to promote the sport and interest in soccer among girls.
Chelsa Chariman Bruce Buck said that the owner of the team, Roman Abramovich, is “ passionate about supporting the team and promoting the sport.” He added that the team met Holocaust survivor Susan Pollack in April as part of the team’s commitment to combat antisemitism.
FA General Secretary Rotem Kamer lauded the upcoming match and said it will help the team practice for the upcoming matches in Italy (August 29) and Denmark (September 3) and said the friendly game will also promote the values of tolerance through sport.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>