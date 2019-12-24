The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Nefesh B'Nefesh welcomes over 36,000 olim into Israel over the past decade

Nefesh B'Nefesh olim over the past decade mainly hail from cities such as New York, Toronto, Los Angeles, Montreal, Baltimore, Chicago, Teaneck, South Florida, Atlanta and Boston.

By ZACHARY KEYSER  
DECEMBER 24, 2019 12:27
YOUNG PROFESSIONALS land in Israel on a Nefesh B’Nefesh charter aliyah flight. (photo credit: SHAHAR AZRAN)
YOUNG PROFESSIONALS land in Israel on a Nefesh B’Nefesh charter aliyah flight.
(photo credit: SHAHAR AZRAN)
Nefesh B'Nefesh has welcomed over 36,000 olim - immigrants who made aliyah - into Israel over the past decade.
By partnering with Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael, Israel’s Ministry of Aliyah & Integration, The Jewish Agency for Israel and Jewish National Fund-USA, Nefesh B'Nefesh has assisted in the Aliyah processes of over 60,000 new olim since its inception in 2002 - including 36,196 who made aliyah over the past decade and 3,570 individuals moved to Israel this year.
Additionally, Nefesh B'Nefesh offers ongoing support after an individual has made aliyah - as of this date the organization has contributed to 90% of their olim cases finding a forever home in Israel, as opposed to emigrating back to their home country.
“Each individual Oleh represents an entire family, community and dynamic life experience which has been forever transformed through Aliyah and the fulfillment of centuries of yearning and dreaming for the return to the Jewish homeland,” said Rabbi Yehoshua Fass, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Nefesh B’Nefesh. “As we watch each Oleh grow and build their new lives in Israel, we are extremely proud of what we have accomplished together and look forward to affecting even more change in North American Aliyah in the decade to come.”
Nefesh B'Nefesh olim over the past decade mainly hail from cities such as New York, Toronto, Los Angeles, Montreal, Baltimore, Chicago, Teaneck, South Florida, Atlanta and Boston. 
The data shows that 10,982 families, 14,225 singles (including your author) and 5,517 retirees made aliyah and decided to move their lives to Israel within since 2010. Out of those 431 were physicians, 1,618 were designated in other medical profession and 5,678 young men and women who stepped off the plane with the desire to serve their country as lone soldiers.


Tags aliyah United States canada nefesh b'nefesh
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Life at the Dead Sea By JPOST EDITORIAL
Micah Halpern Above the Fold: The impeachment of Trump By MICAH HALPERN
Shmuley Boteach No Holds Barred: A microcosm of a partitioned America By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Gilad Sharon Coming home By GILAD SHARON
Marc Schneier Muslims stood up repeatedly for Jews in 2019 By MARC SCHNEIER

Most Read

1 Israeli 'rubber band' solution could reduce plastic bottle volume by 80%
Ecoams Planet's plastic bottle recycling solution
2 Russian Su-35 jets scrambled to stop Israel over Syria - reports
A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
3 Erdogan bashes Israel, calls on Muslims to unite against the West
TURKISH PRESIDENT Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
4 Israeli student attacked at Paris metro for speaking Hebrew
The Israeli student who was attacked at the Paris metro
5 Trump and nuclear Iran: What has the president gotten right or wrong
US President Donald Trump announces his intention to withdraw from the JCPOA Iran nuclear agreement during a statement in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, US, May 8, 2018
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by