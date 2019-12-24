Nefesh B'Nefesh welcomes over 36,000 olim into Israel over the past decade

By partnering with Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael, Israel’s Ministry of Aliyah & Integration, The Jewish Agency for Israel and Jewish National Fund-USA, Nefesh B'Nefesh has assisted in the Aliyah processes of over 60,000 new olim since its inception in 2002 - including 36,196 who made aliyah over the past decade and 3,570 individuals moved to Israel this year.

Additionally, Nefesh B'Nefesh offers ongoing support after an individual has made aliyah - as of this date the organization has contributed to 90% of their olim cases finding a forever home in Israel, as opposed to emigrating back to their home country.

“Each individual Oleh represents an entire family, community and dynamic life experience which has been forever transformed through Aliyah and the fulfillment of centuries of yearning and dreaming for the return to the Jewish homeland,” said Rabbi Yehoshua Fass, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Nefesh B’Nefesh . “As we watch each Oleh grow and build their new lives in Israel, we are extremely proud of what we have accomplished together and look forward to affecting even more change in North American Aliyah in the decade to come.”

Nefesh B'Nefesh olim over the past decade mainly hail from cities such as New York, Toronto, Los Angeles, Montreal, Baltimore, Chicago, Teaneck, South Florida, Atlanta and Boston.

The data shows that 10,982 families, 14,225 singles (including your author) and 5,517 retirees made aliyah and decided to move their lives to Israel within since 2010. Out of those 431 were physicians, 1,618 were designated in other medical profession and 5,678 young men and women who stepped off the plane with the desire to serve their country as lone soldiers.