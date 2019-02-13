Nestle denies it is in talks to distribute Bamba in U.S.

bamba 248.88 .
Bamba lovers, some bad news: Nestle apparently isn’t in talks to distribute the Israeli snack in the US
The Israeli news site CTech reported earlier this month
that Osem, Bamba’s manufacturer, was negotiating with the food giant over the puffed peanut nosh wildly popular in Israel.
“Osem will continue to work diligently on marketing Bamba in North America through its US subsidiary Osem USA,” Nestle spokeswoman Caroline Bietry told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency in an email. “Osem is not negotiating with Nestle over Bamba’s distribution.”
But be of good cheer: While Nestle would have provided wider distribution, Bamba is still available in a range of major stores, including Trader Joe’s and Target
, as well as on Amazon.
Some fans point to a study suggesting that feeding Bamba to kids from an early age may prevent peanut allergies.
Osem USA did not respond to JTA’s requests for comment.
