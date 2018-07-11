July 11 2018
|
Tammuz, 28, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Netanyahu off to Moscow for 9th meeting with Putin in three years

Before taking off, Netanyahu told reporters he will discuss with Putin Syria, Iran and “Israel’s security needs.”

By
July 11, 2018 12:09
1 minute read.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sarah before leaving for a diplomatic visit to Moscow

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sarah before leaving for a diplomatic visit to Moscow, Russia (July 7, 2018). (photo credit: KOBI GIDON / GPO)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user uxperience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew, Ivrit
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Repor
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later Don't show it again

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu  left Wednesday morning for a 24 hour trip to Moscow, where talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin are expected to center not only on Iran’s presence in Syria, but also Putin’s upcoming talks with US President Donald Trump.

Before taking off, Netanyahu told reporters he will discuss with Putin Syria, Iran and “Israel’s security needs.”

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


Netanyahu said he “very much appreciates the excellent direct contact I have  with President Putin. It is very important to Israel’s national security.”

Netanyahu is expected to stress Israel’s continued opposition to any Iranian presence in Syria. While that is Israel’s public position, the talks are expected to concentrate on ensuring that Iranian forces, Hezbollah or Shia militia forces do not penetrate into southern Syria along with Syrian Resident Bashar Assad’s forces.



A Related Video You May Like:
 
PM Netanyahu stresses importance of coordination between the IDF and the Russian military prior to taking off for Moscow to meet with Putin, May 9, 2018 (GPO)

Netanyahu is scheduled to meet Putin this evening, just prior to the World Cup semifinal in Moscow, which he then is expected to attend along with Putin. Netanyahu will bring two young cancer patients he invited to join the trip to the game, which he will attend with his wife Sara.

No other meetings are on Netanyahu’s itinerary, and he is scheduled to fly home Thursday morning.



This will be Netanyahu’s third meeting with Putin this year, and the ninth since Putin moved into Syria in September 2015.

Related Content

July 11, 2018
Ex-IDF intel chief: Iran footprint in Syria may be to hide nukes from IAEA

By YONAH JEREMY BOB

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut