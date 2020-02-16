Netanyahu: ICC has become a political tool against Israel

Israel has many friends in the fight against the International Criminal Court’s attempt to turn Israel’s existence into a war crime, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at the opening of a cabinet meeting on Sunday, thanking the six countries that filed amicus briefs to the court in support of Israel.“The International Court in The Hague turned into a political device against Israel,” Netanyahu said. “At the moment, it is trying to turn the fact of our existence in our homeland into a war crime. We are fighting it and by our side, I must say, are many friends in the world.” Netanyahu thanked Germany, Australia, Austria, Brazil, the Czech Republic, Hungary and Uganda for joining the US in recent days in arguing that the ICC does not have the authority to prosecute Israel.The prime minister said that he worked together with the National Security Council and Foreign Ministry to get these countries to come out strongly against the ICC chief prosecutor’s push to put Israel on trial.