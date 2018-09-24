Netanyahu: 'Iran and Syria are responsible for downed Russian plane'

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet in Moscow on January 29, 2018..
(photo credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed the situation in Syria with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday evening, the Prime Minister's Office stated in a press release.
Netanyahu stated that the party guilty of downing the Russian plane is Syria, and that the responsible party for this incident is Iran, who is threatening regional stability due to its aggression.
The two leaders also discussed the deployment of the Russian S-300 anti-aircraft missile system in Syria.
Putin told Netanyahu that Russia's actions were aimed at protecting its military, the Kremlin stated in a press release.
Netanyahu expressed full confidence in the findings shared by the IDF with the Kremlin
and warned that "delivering weapons to irresponsible hands will increase the dangers in the region."
