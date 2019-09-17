Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Netanyahu: Who will form defense pact with the U.S. if not me?

The Prime Minister addressed the public live on social media, "my throat is horse," he said, "this is not a game."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 17, 2019 11:31
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Boc

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Bocharov Ruchei state residence in Sochi, Russia September 12, 2019.. (photo credit: REUTERS/SHAMIL ZHUMATOV)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the public live on social media on Tuesday and warned that the elections "are not a game [this is] the fate of the country."

Speaking with a hoarse voice, Netanyahu asked "who will form a defense pact with the US" if not him. "[Blue and White leader Benny] Gantz will do it? He already said he'll carry out the policies of Meretz and Labor, they're against it."

Netanyahu presented the camera with a poster of cities in Israel titled 'Strongholds of the Left' and claimed such cities outvote the cities with a Right leaning public.

"Don't buy this lie spread by the media as if I'll take these elections in a stroll," he warned, "each person must ring up twenty people, bring two other people to the voting station with you."

"Don't go to the beach," he said, "go vote and then go to the beach."
  


