Netanyahu: Zarif is lying, we won't allow Iran to develop Nuclear weapons

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) holds a piece of a downed Iranian drone at the 2018 Munich Security Conference; Mohammed Zarif (R) speaks at the 2019 conference.
(photo credit: AMOS BEN GERSHOM/GPO & REUTERS/ANDREAS GEBERT)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu slammed Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif in a video released on Monday, calling him a repeat liar Netanyahu said it is “Iran who is openly threatening to destroy [Israel].”
He also called out against Iran attempting to establish a military presence in Syria and pointed to a Monday release that the Islamic Republic is speeding up its nuclear program.
Netanyahu said that Iranian nuclear capacities “will endanger us and the whole world” and Israel will not allow it to happen.
Iran has followed through on a threat to accelerate its production of enriched uranium, IAEA chief Yukiya Amano said on Monday.
