Netanyahu administration asks court for Khan al Ahmar extension

Palestinian boys sit in the Bedouin village of al-Khan al-Ahmar near Jericho in the West Bank July 5, 2018.
(photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMAD TOROKMAN)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
The State of Israel will not evacuate the Bedouin West Bank herding village of Khan al-Ahmar, at least until the September elections are over, the NGO Regavim reported on Monday in a press release.
The NGO is devoted to “ensure responsible….use of Israel’s national lands.”
The Jahalin Bedouin reside in Khan al-Ahmar illegally after they were forced to move out of Tel Arad by the IDF in 1952, they consider themselves to be Palestinian-Bedouins. A portion of their community resides in Arab al-Jahalin near Jerusalem.
As far back as 2009 the Supreme Court ruled that there is no reason to prevent the demolition of homes in Khan al-Ahmar, if it will ever be evacuated a new section of the Jewish settlement of Kfar Adumim.
As many among the Jahalin are recognized as refugees by UNWRA the plan to evacuate the village led to condemnation by the EU.
The Netanyahu administration previously said Khan al-Ahmar will be evacuated until June 2018.
“The issue is much larger than the specific case,” Director of Operations at Regavim Yakhin Zik, “Khan al Ahmar is also a test of the Israeli government’s readiness to take action against the Palestinian Authority’s plan to seize control over the open spaces of Judea and Samaria.”