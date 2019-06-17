Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel March Of The Living Travel Channel

Netanyahu administration asks court for Khan al Ahmar extension

The Bedouin West Bank herding village of Khan al-Ahmar will not be evacuated at least until the next elections are over, court rules.

By
June 17, 2019 18:24
1 minute read.
Netanyahu administration asks court for Khan al Ahmar extension

Palestinian boys sit in the Bedouin village of al-Khan al-Ahmar near Jericho in the West Bank July 5, 2018. (photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMAD TOROKMAN)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user experience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later

The State of Israel will not evacuate the Bedouin West Bank herding village of Khan al-Ahmar, at least until the September elections are over, the NGO Regavim reported on Monday in a press release.

The NGO is devoted to “ensure responsible….use of Israel’s national lands.”

The Jahalin Bedouin reside in Khan al-Ahmar illegally after they were forced to move out of Tel Arad by the IDF in 1952, they consider themselves to be Palestinian-Bedouins. A portion of their community resides in Arab al-Jahalin near Jerusalem.

As far back as 2009 the Supreme Court ruled that there is no reason to prevent the demolition of homes in Khan al-Ahmar, if it will ever be evacuated a new section of the Jewish settlement of Kfar Adumim.


As many among the Jahalin are recognized as refugees by UNWRA the plan to evacuate the village led to condemnation by the EU.
The Netanyahu administration previously said Khan al-Ahmar will be evacuated until June 2018.

“The issue is much larger than the specific case,” Director of Operations at Regavim Yakhin Zik, “Khan al Ahmar is also a test of the Israeli government’s readiness to take action against the Palestinian Authority’s plan to seize control over the open spaces of Judea and Samaria.”

Related Content

June 17, 2019
MK Rabbi Rafi Peretz appointed education minister, Smotrich gets transport

By JEREMY SHARON

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings