Netanyahu and Barak battle over ties with criminal suspects

Former prime minister Ehud Barak released a video on Tuesday morning in an apparent counterattack to comments by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who commented on Barak's links to sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein. In the video, Barak pointed out Netanyahu's close relationship with convicted French tax evader Arnaud Mimran.



"Bibi, you are talking about offenders?" the video asks. "And what about Arnaud Mimran?"

החשוד מבלפור מדבר על עבריינים? הנה מישהו שהוא מעדיף שתשכחו: pic.twitter.com/8sL6ztsHnI — אהוד ברק (@barak_ehud) July 9, 2019

מה עוד נתן עבריין המין לאהוד ברק? pic.twitter.com/zKOfrqlyKa — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) July 9, 2019

על זה הוציאו רבע מיליארד ש״ח בחקירות נגדי? גיא פלג וחדשות 12 בשיא חדש של פייק ניוז. תחרות צמודה בדרך לתואר הפייק ניוז השבועי! https://t.co/QhNRHXLKCR — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) July 7, 2019

Peleg responded in a tweet, saying "Mr. Netanyahu, let's tell the truth for once. You're the one who asked that this quote from Shefer's questioning be added in."

Barak used the opportunity to attack Netanyahu, tweeting, "The shame of the dweller of [the official residence of] Balfour has been revealed. Who would have believed that this is what the prime minister of Israel is dealing with?! As Netanyahu himself said about Olmert: 'A prime minister who is buried up to his neck in probes cannot function ...' Sad."





נחשפת ערוותו של מאחז העיניים מבלפור.

מישהו היה מאמין שבזה מתעסק ראש ממשלת ישראל?!

כפי שאמר נתניהו עצמו על אולמרט:

׳ראש ממשלה ששקוע עד צוואר בחקירות - לא יכול לתפקד...' עצוב pic.twitter.com/WaYejGbH5g — אהוד ברק (@barak_ehud) July 8, 2019

The Twitter bickering is part of a burgeoning feud between Netanyahu and Barak. On Sunday, the two fought over Twitter , where Netanyahu posted an article about alleged pedophile and sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, who was arrested on Saturday night in New York on sex trafficking charges. Netanyahu complained that the Israeli media was not criticizing Barak over his connections to Epstein.

Barak responded by turning the tables on Netanyahu.

“It pains me that people I know have gotten in trouble with the law,” Barak wrote on Twitter. “First came Netanyahu and now Epstein. I hope for both of them that the truth will come to light.”

Netanyahu began the social media battle on Sunday by calling Barak’s new Israel Democratic Party a joke, when speaking to supporters live on Facebook during a visit to a Jerusalem coffee shop.

Gil Hoffman and Yvette J. Deane contributed to this report.

The video plays a recording of Mimran talking about his relationship with Netanyahu, saying "I know the Israeli prime minister personally. He was in my home."The video then cuts to Netanyahu saying he received 100 million euro from Mimran for the 2009 elections.Mimran was sentenced to eight years in prison in 2015.Likud put out a video about Barak's connection to Epstein and the money he received from the Jewish American billionaire's foundation amounting to $2.3 million for research - that the video claims never happened."Barak has, until today, avoided revealing the research," the video proclaims.On Monday, Barak attacked Netanyahu for a tweet he issued targeting Israeli journalist Guy Peleg for a quote he published from the ongoing investigation against Netanyahu.Netanyahu had attacked Peleg on Twitter for publicizing a testimony about Netanyahu's use of sinus medicine on Channel 12, calling the quote "fake news."

