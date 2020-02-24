Netanyahu and US Ambassador Friedman tour West Bank Ariel settlement

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu toured the West Bank settlement of Ariel with US Ambassador David Friedman, with just seven days to go before the March 2 elections.The tour also included representatives of the joint US-Israel mapping committee, of which Friedman is a member. Ariel’s mayor Eli Shaviro is among those settler leaders who are supportive of the mapping process and the Trump peace plan, including Netanyahu’s decision to heed the US request to delay any annexation moves until after the mapping committee finishes its work.“The sovereignty ship is under way,” Shaviro said after Monday's tour.“As I have said in the past, I believe that the prime minister will advance the “Deal of the Century” with President Trump and US officials,” Shaviro said. “I believe that the application of Israeli law [sovereignty] in the Jordan Valley and in the communities of Judea and Samaria is closer than ever.”