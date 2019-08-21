Netanyahu backtracks on right-wing coalition

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would welcome parties that are not right-wing in his coalition, as long as all the right-wing parties join first, he told reporters in a briefing in Kiev on Monday.



Netanyahu wrote in the Israel Hayom newspaper on August 7 that he would form a right-wing government and ruled out a unity government with Blue and White. He clarified his statement in Kiev, saying that as long as the basis is right-wing parties, others could join afterward.

“All governments want wide coalitions,” the Likud said. “He wasn’t agreeing to a unity government, and he did not refer to specific parties.”In a Facebook live broadcast from Kiev, Netanyahu warned voters on the Right not to vote for the Yamina party.The Likud was scolded on Tuesday by the head of the Central Elections Committee, Supreme Court Judge Hanan Melcer, for using pictures of IDF soldiers in its election propaganda without blurring their faces.The party responded that it would fix the problem and “do what is required by law.”

