Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Netanyahu backtracks on right-wing coalition

“All governments want wide coalitions,” the Likud said. “He wasn’t agreeing to a unity government, and he did not refer to specific parties.”

By
August 21, 2019 02:59
Netanyahu backtracks on right-wing coalition

A Likud election poster shows Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with US President Donald Trump under the slogan, ‘Netanyahu. In a league of his own’. (photo credit: STEVE LINDE)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would welcome parties that are not right-wing in his coalition, as long as all the right-wing parties join first, he told reporters in a briefing in Kiev on Monday.

Netanyahu wrote in the Israel Hayom newspaper on August 7 that he would form a right-wing government and ruled out a unity government with Blue and White. He clarified his statement in Kiev, saying that as long as the basis is right-wing parties, others could join afterward.

“All governments want wide coalitions,” the Likud said. “He wasn’t agreeing to a unity government, and he did not refer to specific parties.”

In a Facebook live broadcast from Kiev, Netanyahu warned voters on the Right not to vote for the Yamina party.

The Likud was scolded on Tuesday by the head of the Central Elections Committee, Supreme Court Judge Hanan Melcer, for using pictures of IDF soldiers in its election propaganda without blurring their faces.

The party responded that it would fix the problem and “do what is required by law.”


Related Content

A building belonging to generic drug producer Teva, Israel's largest company with a market value of
August 21, 2019
Teva launches generic version of EpiPen for young children

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings