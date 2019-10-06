Netanyahu condemns violence in Arab sector as Tibi places blame on him

Ayman Odeh (C) prays at the funeral of the brothers killed this week in Majd el-Kurum.. (photo credit: JOINT ARAB LIST)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denounced a recent outbreak of violence in the Arab-Israeli sector on Twitter on Sunday.



"I denounce the murder and violence in the Arab sector," tweeted Netanyahu. "I spoke with Strategic Affairs Minister Gilad Erdan and acting police commissioner and we agreed on the allocation of additional forces and increased enforcement in order to continue fighting the violence."

"I call on the leadership of the Arab public to act responsibly and to cooperate with authorities in order to bring about a significant change in the situation," added the prime minister. "Additionally, I call on the public to avoid using any kind of violence within protests. We must all act responsibly and cooperatively to fight the violence.""After days of quiet towards the murders and protests throughout the country Netanyahu remembered to put out a statement in order to fulfill his duty." said Joint List MK Ahmed Tibi in response to Netanyahu's statement, reported Maariv."The heads of the Joint List met with him in 2015 and he promised the moon, and of course forgot to fulfill his promise," added Tibi. "Netanyahu, as prime minister, is responsible for the spilling of blood and the rampage of weapons and gangs, but it can be said that the protest of the public is beginning to also touch those who thought that we were just a backyard and that our blood is just red.""The test of all the statements is a government decision for a systematic plan to combat violence and its immediate implementation," said Joint List leader Ayman Odeh in response, according to Channel 13. "20% of the population should not have to break tools and block roads in order for the government to address the problem that has plagued innocent lives for many years."“There’s a conspiracy between the police and the criminal organizations,” the Arab Higher Monitoring Committee said. “The authorities know very well where the weapons are coming from into the Arab towns. The committee believes Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan are personally responsible for the increasing crime rate.”Thousands attended the funeral Wednesday evening of two brothers killed in a brawl a day earlier in Majd el-Kurum. After the funeral, hundreds demonstrated outside the town’s police station, calling on the authorities to act.In 2019, 68 Arab-Israelis have been murdered, including 11 in September alone.Alon Hochmon/Maariv and Yasser Okbi/Maariv contributed to this report.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });