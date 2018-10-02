Netanyahu, haredim play election chicken-egg game

Shas leader Arye Deri convenes Shas members of the Jerusalem city council. .
(photo credit: Courtesy)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
The leaders of United Torah Judaism’s Agudat Yisrael Party will not decide whether to back a controversial haredi (ultra-Orthodox) conscription bill until they know whether Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will initiate elections, sources in UTJ said Tuesday.
But sources in Likud said Netanyahu did not want to make a decision on whether to advance the next election until he knew whether a compromise could be reached with the haredim on the bill by the December 2nd deadline set by the Supreme Court.
“This is the classic case of a political chicken and egg game,” said a source in Likud.
The draft bill is supported by The Sephardi Shas party and the Ashkenazi Degel Hatorah, which together with Agudat Yisrael make up UTJ.
Two recent developments in local municipal politics have made it harder to pass the bill. Degel Hatorah decided to break up UTJ in the Jerusalem race and run as a separate faction. They are also on opposing sides in other cities with large haredi populations.
Secondly, Agudat Yisrael refused to endorse the mayoral candidacy of Jerusalem deputy mayor Moshe Lion, who is backed by Degel, and Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman, the main proponent of the bill. Degel and Shas declined to back Agudat Yisrael’s haredi candidate, Deputy Mayor Yossi Daitch.
Haredi sources said Liberman and Agudat Yisrael’s head, Deputy Health Minister Yaakov Litzman, had no reason to make compromises for each other on the bill.
JPOST VIDEOS THAT MIGHT INTEREST YOU:
Shas leader Arye Deri
announced Tuesday that he was “taking the day off from work” in order to run his party’s campaign in Jerusalem. He convened Jerusalem Deputy Mayor Tzvika Cohen and other Shas members of the city council.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>