Netanyahu-inspired MK immunity bill submitted to Knesset

The Knesset House Committee discussing the immunity bill proposed by Knesset House Committee Chair MK Miki Zohar.
(photo credit: ARIK BENDER/MAARIV)
Likud MK Miki Zohar officially proposed a bill that would grant Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and all MKs immunity from criminal proceedings.
Zohar rebuffed accusations that he is doing Netanyahu’s bidding in submitting the bill: “The prime minister blocked the immunity bill in the last Knesset. He said he’s not interested, which is why I was not successful in promoting it.
“It’s not part of coalition negotiations,” Zohar added, speaking at the opening of a Knesset House Committee meeting. “I am trying to convince the prime minister to support it in the current Knesset… We are sick of political persecution, and therefore, the immunity bill is right and I plan to try to promote it even without instructions from Netanyahu.”
“Citizens aren’t allowed to steal, but MKs are,” Blue and White MK Pnina Tamano-Shata retorted.
The bill comes after Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit recommended to charge Netanyahu
with three counts of fraud and breach of trust and one of bribery, pending a pre-indictment hearing.
Zohar argued that Netanyahu’s case proves the necessity of his bill, because “this is the first time someone is being accused of bribery without putting an agora in his pocket. I have two law degrees and I know the legal definition of a bribe.”
The legislation - which Zohar proposed last month but was only put in the Knesset’s public database on Monday - is identical to one he submitted late last year, which states that “an MK will not be put on trial for crimes committed while he was an MK or before he was an MK, unless his immunity was removed for the accusation being discussed.”
Immunity would not apply to traffic violations and cases in which the law states that the punishment is to pay a fine.
If someone was under indictment when he or she is elected to the Knesset, all criminal proceedings would stop from the time he or she becomes an MK.
For an MK’s immunity to be revoked, the attorney-general would have to submit a request with the indictment to the Knesset House Committee, which would then bring it to a vote before the entire Knesset.
This would bring back the legal situation that existed before 2005. Currently, MKs are not immune to criminal proceedings, but can ask the Knesset House Committee for immunity within 30 days of being charged.
Water and Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz, long considered a close Netanyahu ally, joined the ranks of Likud MKs criticizing the immunity bill.
"We'll weigh the matter and I hope we don't get there and won't need it, and that like the prime minister said, after a hearing, it will turn out that these [accusations] disappear," Steinitz said at an event for Likud activists in recent days, according to a recording played on Kan 11 Monday night.
The comments come after MK Gideon Sa’ar, a rival of Netanyahu, called the bill damaging to the prime minister and to the Likud, and said he is not the only one who thinks so. New MK Michal Shir joined Sa’ar in opposing the proposal soon after.Opposition MKs also slammed the bill.
MK Karin Elharrar of Blue and White said “the real goal behind the coalition negotiations is [to bring] 10 more years of Netanyahu. Today, [Zohar] is presenting the means” to do so.
“Using a cover of ‘governance’ and ‘the will of the people,’ Netanyahu and those close to him are engineering the transformation of the State of Israel from a democracy to a dictatorship. It is shameful that people in this House are helping it happen,” she stated.
Labor MK Itzik Shmuly said “Zohar’s bill is lifting a hand against the rule of law and will dismantle the principle of everyone being equal before the law. Netanyahu will give them ministries and budgets and they will help him turn the Knesset into a fortress for the corrupt. One law for politicians, one for citizens.”
Shmuly tweeted a cartoon of several politicians, including Netanyahu, who are suspected of various corruption charges, running towards the Knesset, which has the sign “shelter” posted on it.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>