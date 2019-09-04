Netanyahu is Hebron’s Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde - analysis

In 1997, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu divided Hebron, a move that left just 20 percent of the ancient biblical city under Israeli control and limited Jewish movement there to only three percent of the territory.



When Hebron’s Jewish community of some 1,000 people thinks why not to vote for Netanyahu, they need to look no further than the military checkpoints to the right and the left of them, beyond which they can not advance.



So, it takes a certain amount of political chutzpah for Netanyahu to return to the West Bank city of over 220,000 Palestinians some twenty-two years later, seeking the right-wing Israeli vote in an Otzma party stronghold less than two-weeks before Israelis go to the polls.



Netanyahu’s visit there Wednesday, is therefore, a high-stakes political gamble, taken at a time when polls show his support is dropping below that of his chief rival Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz.



On the positive side, Hebron offers Netanyahu an almost ideal historic and diplomatic stage, the kind that fits his political rhetoric like a glove.



Netanyahu loves to talk about the weight of biblical history, the many centuries of Jewish persecution and the modern redemptive significance of the State of Israel, particularly when it comes to ensuring that Jews will ‘never again’ be victims and will eternally be the sovereign power in their homeland.



Wednesday’s state ceremony in Hebron - at the Tomb of the Patriarchs - to mark 90-years to the Hebron massacre in which Arab rioters killed 67 Jews, provides Netanyahu with a perfect backdrop for such a speech.



The prime minister will stand in the shadow of a building constructed by King Herod some 2,000 years ago, to mark the spot where the biblical Jewish patriarchs and matriarchs are buried, on land which the Bible records as purchased by Abraham.



Short of the Temple Mount and Western Wall in Jerusalem, there is no other backdrop he can choose that makes as strong a statement about the modern State of Israel’s historic Jewish ties to the land.



The Jewish return to Hebron in 1967 - when the IDF wrested control of the city from the Jordanians during the Six-Day War - allowed Jews to access to the Tomb after a 700-year ban, first by the Ottoman Empire, then by the British and lastly by the Jordanians.



The anniversary of the massacre that ended the Jewish presence in the which had been almost continuous since Biblical times, will allow Netanyahu on Wednesday to underscore the need for a modern Jewish state to prevent such attacks from recurring. A new Jewish community was restored in Hebron in 1979, 12 years after the Six-Day war.



With his trip to Hebron, Netanyahu will make a strong statement about the city’s importance to the modern state and signifies his intention to retain at least a portion of the city in any peace deal with the Palestinians.



It earns him a place in history as the first prime minister to deliver a public speech at a ceremony in Hebron, something countless other ministers and Knesset members have already done, but which prime ministers have been loath to do.



Not even former prime ministers Menachem Begin and Yitzhak Shamir made such a gesture and they were in office at a time when a two-state solution had not even entered the Israeli diplomatic lexicon.



Netanyahu’s decision to speak at the Tomb of the Patriarchs portrays him as a leader who can stand strong against international pressure. It can be seen as statement in defiance of the UN World Heritage Committee in 2017 to inscribe the Tomb and Hebron’s Old Town to the state of Palestine.



During his ten years as prime minister, Netanyahu has made many gestures to the city’s Jewish community. It has been granted permission to live in two additional apartment complexes, Beit Shalom and Beit Rachel and Beit Leah. It received permission to construct a 31-unit apartment building and two kindergartens on a site off Shuhada Street, that will be known as the Hezekiah neighborhood.



Netanyahu ousted TIPH (International Temporary Presence in Hebron) from the city. Its observer force was tasked with monitoring compliance with the 1997 agreement and Israeli breaches of international humanitarian law in the treatment of Palestinians in the city. Settlers in the city had long demanded that the government end TIPH’s mission.



In addition, Netanyahu created an autonomous local council for Hebron’s Jewish community. This included a separate Interior Ministry identification symbol and a council head who will handle municipal issues for the Jewish community in the city. Until then, under the 1997 Hebron agreement, the Palestinian municipality had been tasked with handing such tasks for the Jewish community.



A Hebron visit places a spotlight on such gestures of atonement but also on Netanyahu’s past negative history with the city, which in some right-wing circles places him in the same league as former prime minister Yitzhak Rabin who ushered in the Oslo era with its two-state solution.



In the last week, Netanyahu has spoken of how he is best placed to handle negotiations with US President Donald Trump over his peace plan to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, because he can stand strong on principled positions where others might cave. It’s presumed that Trump would release the plan after the election.



Those who recall how Netanyahu defied former US President Barack Obama on Iran, would have little reason to doubt Netanyahu’s diplomatic courage on that score.



But Hebron is a city, where daily life is a testament to the ways in which Netanyahu was unable to stand strong against the demands of former US president Bill Clinton when he was first in office from 1996 to 1999. At the time, Netanyahu was pushed to advance the Oslo process, including the Hebron division and the 1998 signing of the Wye Agreement. He also shook hands with former PA Chairman Yasser Arafat.



Similarly, after entering office in 2009 for a second term, he agreed under pressure from Obama to impose a 10-month moratorium on new housing starts in West Bank settlements.



One could argue, that these were the mistakes of a rookie diplomat, the kind that a seasoned diplomatic veteran like Netanyahu would never make again. If anything, they could point to the very reason why Netanyahu has argued that resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict should not be left to a fledgling prime minister.



Or, like Netanyahu’s decision under pressure from Trump to ban democratic Congresswomen Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, his past actions could simply reflect the limits placed on any Israeli prime minister when dealing with an American president.



Netanyahu checkered diplomatic history, particularly with Hebron, has made him something of a Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde character when it comes to Judea and Samaria.



It is this reason why for some right-wingers, he can no longer talk the talk, but has to walk the walk. And even then, it will not be enough for him to walk into Hebron or even speak. He must offer something else.



It is for this reason that all eyes are turned on this Hebron visit.

