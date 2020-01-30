Netanyahu on mixed annexation messages: ‘It’ll be alright’

WASHINGTON - Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dodged questions about annexing settlements on Wednesday, amid reports that he was backing down from earlier promises of applying Israeli sovereignty next week to the municipalities in the West Bank. “Everything will be alright,” Netanyahu said when asked about annexation on the tarmac at Andrews Air Base outside Washington. West Bank is a “process that requires some effort.”He also clarified that Israel would first need to present detailed maps to a joint US-Israel committee before receiving official US recognition of the move.“The agreement that we have with the prime minister is that in exchange for Israel agreeing to freeze the territory that is allocated to a [future] Palestinian state and accepting our plan, we will form a joint committee to convert the conceptual map into more details, and calibrated, so [that] recognition could be immediately achieved,” the ambassador said.“There will be a committee, it will work with all due deliberation to get to the right spot, but it’s a process that requires some effort; we need to see the dimensions to make sure it’s consistent with the maps,” he continued.“I think everybody’s right,” Friedman said, when asked about different statements, made by Netanyahu and others, about the timing of the move.The “Israeli government will do whatever it has to do, and then the committee would form, we will be presented as part of a proposal, we will consider it and make a decision. I won’t speculate how long it’s going to take,” he said.Netanyahu departed from Washington, where US President Donald Trump presented his peace plan. Netanyahu said in the immediate aftermath of the plan’s rollout that a cabinet vote on annexation would take place on Sunday, though he also said that it would take work from his staff to set the exact parameters of what Israel would be annexing, whether it would mean the municipal borders or their security perimeter.Soon after, US Senior Advisor Jared Kushner said he is unaware of a plan to hold the vote on Sunday, and US Ambassador David Friedman said that applying Israeli law is a process that would take time.By Wednesday morning, Tourism Minister Yariv Levin, who is in Washington with the prime minister, said it was taking longer than expected to draw the more precise map, but that the vote will still take place next week.A source in the Prime Minister’s Office said it would likely happen on Tuesday. PMO staff is “working hard on preparing the decision” to be voted on, the source said. “This is complex work that includes, among other things, maps and aerial photos and we hope to finish as soon as possible,” the source added. Israelis live on about nine percent of the West Bank, and the Trump plan allows for Israel to retain 30% of the area. Next week’s expected cabinet vote will only be on the settlements themselves; the rest of the annexation will take place at another time, Netanyahu said on Tuesday.Friedman said on Wednesday that applying Israeli law to all Jewish settlements in the