Cabinet approves new settlement in the West Bank

A general view picture shows houses in the Israeli settlement of Maale Adumim, in the West Bank February 15, 2017. (photo credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)

The cabinet approved a new settlement during a rare West Bank meeting designed to symbolize his determination to annex other settlements in the Jordan Valley on Sunday.



Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged to annex the Jordan Valley and the Dead Sea region of Megilot, and then to apply sovereignty over the rest of the West Bank on Sunday.

The prime minister spoke at the start of the weekly cabinet meeting, which he held this week in the the Jordan Valley . During the meeting, ministers also issued a rare approval of a new settlement, Mevo’ot Yericho."We will apply sovereignty in the Jordan Valley and the Northern Dead Sea as soon as the next government is established in the next Knesset,” Netanyahu said. He added that he had already instructed his director-general to pull together a team to create a plan for sovereignty application.Netanyahu said he had made three strategic announcements in the week leading up to the election, which will take place on Sept. 17.The first, he said was US President Donald Trump’s pledge of a mutual defense treaty between the two countries, which would be significant in deterring threats against the Jewish state.The second step was his promise to put in place an annexation plan for 31 settlements immediately following the creation of a new government, including in the Jordan Valley, a step which would ensure that the IDF would always be in control of the area.The third step, he said, was his promise to annex all of the West Bank settlements, including those in isolated areas.“The application of Israeli sovereignty will be to all the settlements in Judea and Samaria, including the blocs and the territory outside of the blocs, and other areas that are essential to our security and our heritage - these things will be part of [Trump’s] Deal of the Century, which will come out very soon after the elections,” Netanyahu said.The Prime Minster also spoke of the government’s intention on Sunday to approve a new settlement during a rare West Bank meeting designed to symbolize his determination to annex other settlements in the Jordan Valley.In the last week, Netanyahu has attempted to turn the election into a mandate for his annexation plan, asking voters who support the plan to vote for him, explaining that he believes it can be done in conjunction with Trump’s peace plan, known as the "Deal of the Century."Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich, whose Yamina Party wants to annex all of Area C, asked about the territory in Area C that is between the settlements.Sunday’s gathering is the last cabinet meeting prior to Tuesday’s election. Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit issued an opinion urging ministers not to approve a new settlement.The meeting in the Jordan Valley marks the first time since December 2001 that the government has held a meeting in the West Bank. It is unusual for the government to meet in an area outside Israel’s sovereign territory, and Sunday’s meeting is seen as a move in the direction of sovereignty.

