Netanyahu to Boris Johnson: Stand tough against Iran

Netanyahu and Johnson.
(photo credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told his British counterpart Boris Johnson on Saturday night that “it was important to take a strong stand against Iran” during what was believed to be their first conversation since Johnson took office on July 23.
Shortly after Johnson won a race for the Conservative party leadership on July 23, Netanyahu tweeted, “Heartfelt congratulations from Jerusalem @Boris Johnson. Looking forward to working closely together, both in facing our common challenges and seizing the opportunities ahead.”
Johnson's government is considered one of the most pro-Israel governments Britain has had. According to the Prime Minister's Office, the two leaders “agreed to continue deepening economic cooperation as well as cooperation in innovation.”
Netanyahu's comments to Johnson about Iran come amid heightened tensions between London and Tehran following Iran's seizure of a British-flagged tanker last month, which came after British forces interdicted an Iranian oil tanker near Gibraltar suspected of violating sanctions against Syria.
