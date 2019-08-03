Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Netanyahu to Boris Johnson: Stand tough against Iran

Johnson's government is considered one of the most pro-Israel governments Britain has had.

By
August 3, 2019 22:54
1 minute read.
Boris Johnson Israel

Netanyahu and Johnson. (photo credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user experience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told his British counterpart Boris Johnson on Saturday night that “it was important to take a strong stand against Iran” during what was believed to be their first conversation since Johnson took office on July 23.


Shortly after Johnson won a race for the Conservative party leadership on July 23, Netanyahu tweeted, “Heartfelt congratulations from Jerusalem @Boris Johnson. Looking forward to working closely together, both in facing our common challenges and seizing the opportunities ahead.”

Johnson's government is considered one of the most pro-Israel governments Britain has had. According to the Prime Minister's Office, the two leaders “agreed to continue deepening economic cooperation as well as cooperation in innovation.”

Netanyahu's comments to Johnson about Iran come amid heightened tensions between London and Tehran following Iran's seizure of a British-flagged tanker last month, which came after British forces interdicted an Iranian oil tanker near Gibraltar suspected of violating sanctions against Syria.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>

Related Content

August 3, 2019
Israeli Druze diplomat: Security at B-G Airport 'makes me want to vomit'

By HERB KEINON

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings