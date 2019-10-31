Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Netanyahu will be to blame if Israel heads to third elections - poll

The 103fm survey shows that 52% consider the PM responsible for a scenario in which Israel will once again go to the polls • The center-left camp would win 58 seats today

By NISSIM MASHAAL/103FM
October 31, 2019 20:17
1 minute read.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (photo credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)

While efforts to form a government are continuing, there is growing concern that the State of Israel is heading towards a third election campaign.

A survey conducted by Prof. Yitzhak Katz for 103 fm shows that most Israelis blame Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the wind of elections blowing in the air.

According to the survey, 52% of those polled view Netanyahu as the main culprit for the potential election. 21% blame Avigdor Lieberman, followed by Yair Lapid, who received 19 percent of the votes. Only 8 percent consider Netanyahu's opponent, Benny Gantz, guilty of the complicated political situation.

It is hard to believe that election polls are again being conducted but the reality requires a look at the complicated political map.

According to the survey, if the elections were held today, there would be no way for the two blocs to form a government.

The center-left camp, along with the joint Arab list, has 58 seats, while the right-wing camp led by Likud and Netanyahu has 54 seats. Yisrael Betinu maintains its king-maker position with eight seats.

The survey was conducted on Wednesday and Thursday through an existing Internet panel, among a randomized sample of 507 respondents, representing the entire Israeli adult population (aged 18 and over). The possible sampling error is approximately 4.1 percent, relative to the estimates. It should be noted that on the question of blame in the third elections, the names of the party leaders were presented in a random order.

The full results, analyzes and commentaries will be released tomorrow (Friday) at 09:00 IST on Nissim Mashal's program on 103 fm (Hebrew).


Related Content

October 31, 2019
Political Affairs: Is avoiding a third election still possible?

By GIL HOFFMAN

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings