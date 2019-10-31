Netanyahu will be to blame if Israel heads to third elections - poll

While efforts to form a government are continuing, there is growing concern that the State of Israel is heading towards a third election campaign.



A survey conducted by Prof. Yitzhak Katz for 103 fm shows that most Israelis blame Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the wind of elections blowing in the air.

According to the survey, 52% of those polled view Netanyahu as the main culprit for the potential election. 21% blame Avigdor Lieberman, followed by Yair Lapid, who received 19 percent of the votes. Only 8 percent consider Netanyahu's opponent, Benny Gantz, guilty of the complicated political situation.It is hard to believe that election polls are again being conducted but the reality requires a look at the complicated political map.According to the survey, if the elections were held today, there would be no way for the two blocs to form a government.The center-left camp, along with the joint Arab list, has 58 seats, while the right-wing camp led by Likud and Netanyahu has 54 seats. Yisrael Betinu maintains its king-maker position with eight seats.The survey was conducted on Wednesday and Thursday through an existing Internet panel, among a randomized sample of 507 respondents, representing the entire Israeli adult population (aged 18 and over). The possible sampling error is approximately 4.1 percent, relative to the estimates. It should be noted that on the question of blame in the third elections, the names of the party leaders were presented in a random order.The full results, analyzes and commentaries will be released tomorrow (Friday) at 09:00 IST on Nissim Mashal's program on 103 fm (Hebrew).

