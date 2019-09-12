Netanyahu’s annexation pledge aside, two-state solution already in trouble

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu looks at his watch before delivering a statement at the Knesset, Israel's parliament,. (photo credit: REUTERS)





NEW YORK (JTA) — In a widely televised news conference, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced his intent to annex the Jordan Valley and West Bank settlements directly if he retains his post following the Sept. 17 elections.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });