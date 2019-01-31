Netanyahu’s ‘boring’ heckler becomes election campaign celebrity

Orna Peretz.
Orna Peretz, the woman who Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called “boring,” became of interest to Israel Resilience and Kulanu on Thursday, when both used her as part of their election campaigns.
Peretz left Likud to join Kulanu, the party announced, along with a reminder that their slogan is that Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon cares about people.
Last year, during an event in Kiryat Shmona, Peretz heckled Netanyahu as he paid tribute to his attorney Yaakov Weinroth, who had died hours earlier.
“Look, you’re simply not interesting,” Netanyahu told Peretz. “You’re boring us.”
Peretz praised the reception she received from Kulanu, saying it was much better than “that place.”
“Until yesterday, my political home was in the Likud, but it’s my right to choose what I want,” she said. “Kahlon and Kulanu have made changes that we, the weaker class, feel every day.”
Kahlon responded: “Orna, we care about you, and you are joining the most social party in Israel.”
Former IDF chief of staff Benny Gantz’s Israel Resilience Party released a video of Netanyahu calling Peretz boring, followed by a segment in Gantz’s campaign launch speech from earlier this week in which he responded to an off-camera heckler.
“We live in a democracy, people can express their opinions,” Gantz said.
