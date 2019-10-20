Netta is a big hit in China

Israel’s Netta reacts after winning the Grand Final of Eurovision Song Contest 2018 at the Altice Arena hall in Lisbon, Portugal, last May.. (photo credit: PEDRO NUNES/REUTERS)

Netta Barzilai, the 2018 Eurovision winner from Israel, was welcomed with open arms in China, where she performed her hit, “Nana Banana” before an audience of 500 million on Chinese television.



She performed on the show with Naomi Wang, the singer who has been dubbed “China’s Beyoncé.” Wang flaunts her tanned, freckled skin, which challenges the Chinese stereotype of the porcelain-skinned demure pop princess, just as Netta’s fuller figure is at odds with the image of the skinny singers who usually top the charts.

Netta, who triumphed at Eurovision in 2018 with, “Toy,” a defiant anthem of female empowerment, also performed at the 2019 contest and has had a successful career in Israel and abroad since her win. Her video for “Toy” received more than 20 million views even before she performed it on Eurovision.The China performance is just the latest example of how her fame has spread all over the world, far beyond Europe and the Middle East. Recently, the postal service of Chad issued stamps that pay tribute to Eurovision featuring two images of Netta. Chad recently renewed diplomatic relations with Israel.It has also been reported that Netta will have a role in a new Netflix movie about Eurovision starring Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });